British Board Of Film Classification has rated
‘Trailer I‘ for*Transformers: The Last Knight. The trailer is listed at a running time of 2 minutes and 26 seconds which is 15 seconds shorter than the online trailer released not too long ago
. Additionally, the newly classified Trailer I is a theatrical trailer. Check out the technical details below: TRANSFORMERS -THE LAST KNIGHT [Trailer I] Type of media: FilmTrailer Approved running time: 2m 26s Director: Michael Bay Cut: This work was passed uncut. Title Information: Trailer I Year: 2017 Distributor(s): Paramount Pictures UK Classified date: 19/04/2017 Main language: English Approved » Continue Reading.
