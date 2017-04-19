Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,378
Another Trailer Rated In Britain For Transformers: The Last Knight


British Board Of Film Classification has rated ‘Trailer I‘ for*Transformers: The Last Knight. The trailer is listed at a running time of 2 minutes and 26 seconds which is 15 seconds shorter than the online trailer released not too long ago. Additionally, the newly classified Trailer I is a theatrical trailer. Check out the technical details below: TRANSFORMERS -THE LAST KNIGHT [Trailer I] Type of media: FilmTrailer Approved running time: 2m 26s Director: Michael Bay Cut: This work was passed uncut. Title Information: Trailer I Year: 2017 Distributor(s): Paramount Pictures UK Classified date: 19/04/2017 Main language: English Approved &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Another Trailer Rated In Britain For Transformers: The Last Knight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
