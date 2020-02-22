Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Earhtrise ER EX-07 Allicon Final Product Images ? New Cartoon Accurate De
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,671
Takara Tomy Earhtrise ER EX-07 Allicon Final Product Images ? New Cartoon Accurate De


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded the final product images of their Earthrise ER EX-07 Allicon.* There was some concern among fans due to the colors chosen for Allicon’s Japanese release. The figure showed several light pink and purple parts that made him look very different compared to Hasbro’s darker deco. Takara Tomy’s tweet confirms that they have changed Allicon’s deco with more cartoon-accurate colors. As a result, Allicon’s Japanese colors will be the same as Hasbro’s counterpart. Takara Tomy chose to offer Allicon as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan together with*ER EX-06 Slitherfang &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Earhtrise ER EX-07 Allicon Final Product Images – New Cartoon Accurate Deco appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Galvatron Working Sounds Lights & Instructions
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Optimus Prime X2 with 1 Trailer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Stunticon Motormaster with Instruction Sheet
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Omega Supreme X2 Working Sounds & Lights
Transformers
Takara G1 Transformers Re-issue Encore Scramble City D62S Galvatron
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10B Black Convoy Nemesis Prime

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.