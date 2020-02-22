|
Takara Tomy Earhtrise ER EX-07 Allicon Final Product Images ? New Cartoon Accurate De
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded the final product images of their Earthrise ER EX-07 Allicon.* There was some concern among fans due to the colors chosen for Allicon’s Japanese release
. The figure showed several light pink and purple parts that made him look very different compared to Hasbro’s darker deco
. Takara Tomy’s tweet confirms that they have changed Allicon’s deco with more cartoon-accurate colors. As a result, Allicon’s Japanese colors will be the same as Hasbro’s counterpart. Takara Tomy chose to offer Allicon as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan together with*ER EX-06 Slitherfang » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Earhtrise ER EX-07 Allicon Final Product Images – New Cartoon Accurate Deco
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
