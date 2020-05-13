Following our recent*report of possible new Netflixs War For Cybertron Deluxe figures
, now our very own*Jtprime17*has just found a new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Deluxe Cheetor Walmart Listing. As usual, this listing is available only via Walmart mobile website. We are yet to see any images, but for those interested in tracking this item read on for the complete details: TRA Deluxe Cheetor EAN:5010993777549 Price: $19.
87 Another nice surprise for the Netflix’s War For Cybertron line which seems to be offering more than Siege redecos. The young and*enthusiastic Maximal warrior already got a new mold for the Cyberverse line, » Continue Reading.
The post New Netflix’s War For Cybertron Deluxe Cheetor Walmart Listing
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca