Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WTB: SIEGE Ratchet
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:26 AM   #1
Hoffman
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Burlington, ON
Posts: 61
WTB: SIEGE Ratchet
I actually really enjoyed the SIEGE cartoon, and now I'm kicking myself for not picking up Ratchet at EB.

Looking to purchase, ok with loose as long as it is complete and in like-new condition.

I'm sure lots of people are looking for this guy now, but figured I'd give it a shot.
Hoffman is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:27 AM   #2
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,057
Re: WTB: SIEGE Ratchet
I've got one that's misb that im selling for 40 if you're interested.
Matrix_Holder is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Fanstoys 31C Spoiler Breakdown
Transformers
Transformers G1 Cassettes Squawktalk and Beastbox MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Hasbro ULTRA Megatron T-Rex SEALED RARE US Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Constructicon Scrapper SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Autobot Guardian Jetfire MIB Boxed Complete MINT
Transformers
Transformers G1 Constructicon Mixmaster SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Headmaster Autobot Base Fortress Maximus MIB Boxed Complete MINT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.