Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
WTB: SIEGE Ratchet
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:26 AM
#
1
Hoffman
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Burlington, ON
Posts: 61
WTB: SIEGE Ratchet
I actually really enjoyed the SIEGE cartoon, and now I'm kicking myself for not picking up Ratchet at EB.
Looking to purchase, ok with loose as long as it is complete and in like-new condition.
I'm sure lots of people are looking for this guy now, but figured I'd give it a shot.
Hoffman
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Hoffman
Find More Posts by Hoffman
Today, 01:27 AM
#
2
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,057
Re: WTB: SIEGE Ratchet
I've got one that's misb that im selling for 40 if you're interested.
__________________
[
{
o
}
]
Currently looking 4
[
{
o
}
]
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=17116
My Customs Thread:
My Hot Rod Collection
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=75242
Twitter :
https://twitter.com/Matrix_Holder
YouTube Channel: MatrixHolder
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...603#post357603
Sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=matrix_holder
feedback
Matrix_Holder
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Matrix_Holder
Find More Posts by Matrix_Holder
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Masterpiece Fanstoys 31C Spoiler Breakdown
Transformers G1 Cassettes Squawktalk and Beastbox MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers Beast Wars Hasbro ULTRA Megatron T-Rex SEALED RARE US Box
Transformers G1 Constructicon Scrapper SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers G1 Autobot Guardian Jetfire MIB Boxed Complete MINT
Transformers G1 Constructicon Mixmaster SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers G1 Headmaster Autobot Base Fortress Maximus MIB Boxed Complete MINT
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:29 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.