Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFNation Welcomes Marty Isenberg to The Big Broadcast of 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,898
TFNation Welcomes Marty Isenberg to The Big Broadcast of 2021


TFNation welcomes story editor and writer Marty Isenberg to The Big Broadcast of 2021*event airing next month on Twitch and TFNation Live: You’ll remember his name from Transformers: Beast Machines – the sequel to the highly popular Beast Wars cartoon – where he served as editor with Bob Skir; you might remember him best from his story editing skills in Transformers Animated! If you’re not into transforming robots, somehow, you might know him from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman the Animated Series, Spider-Man, X-Men, Ben 10, Gargoyles and more. Stay tuned to this space for more Big &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFNation Welcomes Marty Isenberg to The Big Broadcast of 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Class Aimless & Misfire
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers RID Combiner Force Optimus Prime & Strongarm MOSC
Transformers
NBK Devastator Transformation Toy Oversized Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JUNKHEAP Junkion - MOC
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Megatron red T- Rex dinobot missing weapons good
Transformers
Transformers G1 Unicron Movie Statue
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.