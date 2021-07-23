TFNation welcomes story editor and writer Marty Isenberg to The Big Broadcast of 2021
*event airing next month on Twitch
and TFNation Live
: You’ll remember his name from Transformers: Beast Machines – the sequel to the highly popular Beast Wars cartoon – where he served as editor with Bob Skir; you might remember him best from his story editing skills in Transformers Animated! If you’re not into transforming robots, somehow, you might know him from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman the Animated Series, Spider-Man, X-Men, Ben 10, Gargoyles and more. Stay tuned to this space for more Big » Continue Reading.
