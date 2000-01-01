Today, 07:25 PM #1 andersox Machine War Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: Calgary Posts: 266 Who knows a good 3D Printer Person?



I am still working with Hasbro to get a solution, but thought I'd try a different avenue.



Anyone out there interested in attempting (or knows someone) in 3D printing a right hand for Unicron?



