Today, 07:25 PM
andersox
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 266
Who knows a good 3D Printer Person?
So here's the deal, I'm the guy who named is Unicron 'Lefty' (it came with two left hands.)

I am still working with Hasbro to get a solution, but thought I'd try a different avenue.

Anyone out there interested in attempting (or knows someone) in 3D printing a right hand for Unicron?

If so let me know
