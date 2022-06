greenlantern of cybe Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Markham ON Posts: 3

Anyone in York Region (Markham-ish) have a MP Primal? I want to compare with mine



I just received my MP Optimus Primal Reissue from Bababobo (in a destoyed box )



His colours seem off to me, i dont know if its different for this reissue, he mistakenly sent me a KO, or its not different at all.



it just seems really dark.





Images online of ape mode have grey fur with metalic blue(-ish) chest/belly.



while mine seems to have dark fur, and a not blue-ish belly, its almost metalic black.





