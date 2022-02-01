|
Re: Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 4 ? Fallen Optimus, Soundwave, Starscream
Only 3 figures instead of 4? 2 of which are basically repaints?
Seems a little strange for Super7 to go this route. They usually do 4 figures a wave, sometimes even 5, but rarely have they done 3. I wonder what the reasoning behind this was?
Overall nothing that really moves me as I have versions of each of these characters that can also transform. I think Super7 should stick to giving us as many never done, or unlikely to be done, characters as possible.