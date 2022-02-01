Today, 03:10 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,412 Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 4 ? Fallen Optimus, Soundwave, Starscream





The next round of Super 7 Ultimates non-transforming 7 inch scale figures has been revealed and is available to order across the web.* This wave consists of Fallen Leader Optimus Prime (Black/Grey), G1 Soundwave, and G1 Starscream.* All 3 are coming in around $55 USD and are due to ship in Summer 2023.* Each come with a slew of accessories specific to their character or in-show moments.* Read on for the full break down and pics, then hit our sponsors to pick up your copies if you dig them! ?> Entertainment Earth, The next round of Super 7 Ultimates non-transforming 7 inch scale figures has been revealed and is available to order across the web.* This wave consists of Fallen Leader Optimus Prime (Black/Grey), G1 Soundwave, and G1 Starscream.* All 3 are coming in around $55 USD and are due to ship in Summer 2023.* Each come with a slew of accessories specific to their character or in-show moments.* Read on for the full break down and pics, then hit our sponsors to pick up your copies if you dig them! ?> TFSource

__________________ Today, 03:31 PM #2 canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,081 Re: Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 4 ? Fallen Optimus, Soundwave, Starscream Only 3 figures instead of 4? 2 of which are basically repaints?





Seems a little strange for Super7 to go this route. They usually do 4 figures a wave, sometimes even 5, but rarely have they done 3. I wonder what the reasoning behind this was?





Overall nothing that really moves me as I have versions of each of these characters that can also transform. I think Super7 should stick to giving us as many never done, or unlikely to be done, characters as possible. Today, 03:56 PM #3 RansakWORK Generation 2 Join Date: Mar 2021 Location: Calgary Posts: 179 Re: Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 4 ? Fallen Optimus, Soundwave, Starscream Reduction is probably due to reduced sales and thus smaller purchase orders of the last few waves. I honestly dont know anyone who collects these but im sure they exist.. its just a niche market.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

