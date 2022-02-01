Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 4 ? Fallen Optimus, Soundwave, Starscream



The next round of Super 7 Ultimates non-transforming 7 inch scale figures has been revealed and is available to order across the web.* This wave consists of Fallen Leader Optimus Prime (Black/Grey), G1 Soundwave, and G1 Starscream.* All 3 are coming in around $55 USD and are due to ship in Summer 2023.* Each come with a slew of accessories specific to their character or in-show moments.* Read on for the full break down and pics, then hit our sponsors to pick up your copies if you dig them! ?&#62; TFSource, Entertainment Earth,
Old Today, 03:31 PM   #2
canprime
Re: Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 4 ? Fallen Optimus, Soundwave, Starscream
Only 3 figures instead of 4? 2 of which are basically repaints?


Seems a little strange for Super7 to go this route. They usually do 4 figures a wave, sometimes even 5, but rarely have they done 3. I wonder what the reasoning behind this was?


Overall nothing that really moves me as I have versions of each of these characters that can also transform. I think Super7 should stick to giving us as many never done, or unlikely to be done, characters as possible.
Old Today, 03:56 PM   #3
RansakWORK
Re: Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 4 ? Fallen Optimus, Soundwave, Starscream
Reduction is probably due to reduced sales and thus smaller purchase orders of the last few waves. I honestly dont know anyone who collects these but im sure they exist.. its just a niche market.
