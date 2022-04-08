Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,101

Fans Toys FT-44JP & FT-44US Thomas (Masterpiece Astrotrain Toy Deco) Images



Fans Toys*have shared images of two new redecos of their FT-44 Thomas / Masterpiece Astrotrain. The images show*FT-44JP Thomas with colors inspired by the Takara G1 Astrotrain toy (black train and white space shuttle) and FT-44US Thomas featuring a deco based on Hasbro G1 Astrotrain toy (purple train and white and purple space shuttle). Two alternatives for fans who are looking for an Astrotrain’s toy deco figure for the Masterpiece scale. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



