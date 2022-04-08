Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Fans Toys FT-44JP & FT-44US Thomas (Masterpiece Astrotrain Toy Deco) Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:24 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,101
Fans Toys FT-44JP & FT-44US Thomas (Masterpiece Astrotrain Toy Deco) Images


Fans Toys*have shared images of two new redecos of their FT-44 Thomas / Masterpiece Astrotrain. The images show*FT-44JP Thomas with colors inspired by the Takara G1 Astrotrain toy (black train and white space shuttle) and FT-44US Thomas featuring a deco based on Hasbro G1 Astrotrain toy (purple train and white and purple space shuttle). Two alternatives for fans who are looking for an Astrotrain’s toy deco figure for the Masterpiece scale. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Fans Toys FT-44JP & FT-44US Thomas (Masterpiece Astrotrain Toy Deco) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.