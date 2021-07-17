Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Call Trooper Class Found At US Retail
Thank to 2005 Board member*Ikkstakk*and Twitter user*@Gei4Mei*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Call Trooper Class has been found at US Retail. Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper Class Megatron and Starscream were spotted at Meijer stores in Michigan and Kentucky some weeks ago. Happy hunting!
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca