Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,834
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Call Trooper Class Found At US Retail


Thank to 2005 Board member*Ikkstakk*and Twitter user*@Gei4Mei*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Call Trooper Class has been found at US Retail. Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper Class Megatron and Starscream were spotted at Meijer stores in Michigan and Kentucky some weeks ago. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Call Trooper Class Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 01:04 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,378
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Call Trooper Class Found At US Retail
Lol been here in Canada for almost a year if not more, shelf warming!
