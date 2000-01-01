Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking To Buy
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:05 AM   #1
UsernamePrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: ontario
Posts: 39
Looking To Buy
The following is a list of figures I want and will happily buy if the price is right. Most of these are VERY low on the list of wants as they are for the sake of completing, I bolded those that I have true interest in.I will most likely be interested in buying these in between ER wave releases. PM me.


Ideally this is a PP transaction unless meeting in person. I live in Barrie, ON, for shipping reference. I can meet in Newmarket on Sunday evenings and I'm in Markham twice a month.


Combiner Wars
  • Victorion
  • Defensor (seeking both Rook and Grove)
  • Liokaiser
  • Battlecore Optimus Prime

Titans Return
  • Chaos on Velocitron Set (very much willing to buy Nautica separately. Will also buy Optimus and Rodimus head if Nautica is part of the lot as well)
  • Shuffler
  • Repugnus
  • Skytread
  • Clobber
  • Brawn
  • Terri Bull
  • Nightbeat
  • Loudmouth
  • Crashbash

Power of the Primes
  • Optimal Optimus Throne

Generations
  • Junkheap
  • Jhiaxus
  • Darkmount
  • Warpath
  • Goldfire
  • Waspinator
  • Rhinox
  • Rat Trap
  • Tankor
  • Skids
  • Skybite
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 11:20 AM.
UsernamePrime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Listen ?N Look Book New Sealed 1985
Transformers
Vintage Transformers MEGATRON G1
Transformers
G1 Transformers lot Vintage Collection figures, accessories, Weapons RARES Nice!
Transformers
transformers beast wars evil predacon rampage sealed in variant box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert
Transformers
Transformers LG EX Magna Convoy MISB Ehobby NEW
Transformers
Transformers Sports Label Nike Free 7.0 - Optimus Prime & Megatron (MISB)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.