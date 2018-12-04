Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:54 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,343
Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Macross7*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines at US retail. These are new*1.25 -inch non-transforming figurines, fully painted and sculpted in a retro style.*They are not related to Takaras Worlds Smallest Transformers line from 2003. They were found at Target in Rochester, New York for*$4.99. Curiously, these figurines are very similar (if not the same) to the Prexio G1 Transformers figurines found at Dollar Tree and the Coney Park G1 Figurines in Peru, but in smaller size. Check out the images attached &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 10:47 AM
The7thParallel
Animated
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,860
Re: Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Found At US Retail
I'm pretty sure these are actually the new deluxes, but the price should be $34.99.
The7thParallel is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 10:50 AM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,971
Re: Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Found At US Retail
Looks identical to the Dollar Tree ones.
