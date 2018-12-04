|
Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Macross7*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines at US retail. These are new*1.25 -inch non-transforming figurines, fully painted and sculpted in a retro style.*They are not related to Takaras Worlds Smallest Transformers line from 2003. They were found at Target in Rochester, New York for*$4.99. Curiously, these figurines are very similar (if not the same) to the Prexio G1 Transformers figurines found at Dollar Tree
and the Coney Park G1 Figurines in Peru
, but in smaller size. Check out the images attached » Continue Reading.
The post Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.