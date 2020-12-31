|
Transformers Movie Toys TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Render
New third party company*Transformers Movie Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, images of the colored renders of their upcoming TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This new project is based on the Knight Optimus Prime design from the live-action movies and it seems they are aiming for the best possible movie-accuracy. According to the information shared in Weibo this figure would be*28.5 cm tall, with light effects and integrated weapons in vehicle mode. Keep in mind that these are still early renders and we are yet to see a prototype. We still have no concrete information on price » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Movie Toys TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Renders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca