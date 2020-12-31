Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Movie Toys TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Render


New third party company*Transformers Movie Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo account, images of the colored renders of their upcoming TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This new project is based on the Knight Optimus Prime design from the live-action movies and it seems they are aiming for the best possible movie-accuracy. According to the information shared in Weibo this figure would be*28.5 cm tall, with light effects and integrated weapons in vehicle mode. Keep in mind that these are still early renders and we are yet to see a prototype. We still have no concrete information on price &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Toys TMT-04 Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



