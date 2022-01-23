Thanks to Nelson Zamora in the Transformers Chile Facebook group
, we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Authentics “Bravo” Arcee which has been found at Chilean retail. We had seen our first stock images of this new Authentics 5-inch mold
in January this year, and now she was finally found at a Tottus store in Chile. We have images of both robot and alt mode plus a size comparison shot next to other figures. It looks like a simple mold but one which catches the design of the Autobot fembot. See the images after the jump » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Authentics “Bravo” Arcee Found In Chile – First In Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...