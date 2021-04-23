|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Pirrie Issue #33 Cover A
The second PREVIEWSworld update to your August 4th New Comic Book Day pull list is the arrival of Ed Pirrie
‘s Transformers issue #33
cover A. Check out the artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! “Lord of Misrule: Swindle’s II.” Bumblebee is a lot of things-an ex-Ascenticon spy, a wanted fugitive, and currently working as a go-between for Swindle and Optimus Prime’s Autobots. With Swindle and his crew’s help, Bumblebee’s got a chance to free the long-captive Elita-1 and finally finish his search for justice for Rubble’s murder by bringing down » Continue Reading.
