Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Window is done collecting sales thread!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:48 AM   #1
Window
Robot Master
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 706
Window is done collecting sales thread!
Hey Folks,


Getting out of TF collecting, got a few unopened FansToys figures I'm selling.


Ft30a 400

Ft30c 290

Ft30b 260

Ft31c 260


These are unopened.
Pickups in Toronto.
Shipping is available at buyer's expense, quote provided upon request.
Window is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Optimal Optimus Transmetals New Sealed In Box!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Megatron Vintage Takara Reissue
Transformers
Transformers lot incomplete 2007 ROTF HFTD BRAWL, SMOKESCREEN, NIGHTBEAT, KREO
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G2 Tank
Transformers
Transformers G1 Powermaster Rev (Accessory for Getaway)
Transformers
Takara MP-5 Masterpiece Megatron G1
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ? Rubber Tires
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.