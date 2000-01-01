Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Window is done collecting sales thread!
Today, 07:48 AM
Window
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 706
Window is done collecting sales thread!
Hey Folks,
Getting out of TF collecting, got a few unopened FansToys figures I'm selling.
Ft30a 400
Ft30c 290
Ft30b 260
Ft31c 260
These are unopened.
Pickups in Toronto.
Shipping is available at buyer's expense, quote provided upon request.
