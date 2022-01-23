And it’s time for our usual Transformers sightings round up, courtesy of 2005 Boards members from all over the world. 2022 is still a slow year for new sightings, but some new R.E.D toys have popped out in Chile, and new Cyberverse and Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys have been reported in Germany. Transformers R.E.D Wave 1 In Chile ?
*2005 Boards member*Korito*found R.E.D Optimus Prime at a Ripley in Alto Las Condes. Only this figure has been spotted so far. Cyberverse*Roll & Combine wave 2 & Wave 11 Ultra Class, Buzzworthy Bumblebee War For Cybertron 2-pack And Wave 1 Crash
