Toy Fair 2019 ? Transformers Siege 35th Anniversary Figures ? Bluestreak, Soundblaste
Thanks to*@AgentM
of Twitter we get a quick glimpse of four 35th Anniversary Transformers*Siege Figures. The figures are, Voyager Class Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Soundblaster with Deluxe Class Bluestreak. Optimus and Megatron seem to be cell-shaded repaints of their battle damaged counterparts. Soundblaster is repainted from the upcoming Soundwave, and Bluestreak is repainted from Prowl with what looks to be shoulder mounted rockets. Strangely enough this display seemed to be removed and replaced with other figures before our Toy Fair coverage began. Hopefully we will get better images of figures soon.
