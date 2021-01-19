Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,026

Transformers Kingdom Packaging Variant



Thanks to 2005 Board member*BenjaminXavier*for sharing in our Board images of a new*Transformers Kingdom packaging variant. As we can see from the comparison pics, one box has a printed cardboard hang tab while the other has the more common clear plastic hang tab. So far, it seems this variant has been found in the Deluxe class boxes. Additionally, we can also spot a difference in the way how Warpath Kingdom is placed inside his box. In the cardboard hang tab, we can see that Warpath*has his arms tied to the cardboard, while in the plastic hang tab box there are



Thanks to 2005 Board member*BenjaminXavier*for sharing in our Board images of a new*Transformers Kingdom packaging variant. As we can see from the comparison pics, one box has a printed cardboard hang tab while the other has the more common clear plastic hang tab. So far, it seems this variant has been found in the Deluxe class boxes. Additionally, we can also spot a difference in the way how Warpath Kingdom is placed inside his box. In the cardboard hang tab, we can see that Warpath*has his arms tied to the cardboard, while in the plastic hang tab box there are





