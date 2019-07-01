|
Newage Legends Scale G1 Insecticons: H-10 Abadon (Kickback), H-11 Berial (Shrapnel) &
3P company Newage Toys have uploaded, via their Weibo account,
*images of the new clear variants of their Legends Scale G1 Insecticons: H-10 Abadon (Kickback), H-11 Berial (Shrapnel) & H-12 Asmodeus (Bombshell). These are small but very articulated Insecticon figures with a great cartoon-accurate design in both modes. The original molds
*already had a cartoon-accurate color variant
, and now a clear plastic variant is coming together with a clear purple variant. We still have no concrete information on the release or price of these new redecos, but they are likely to be limited or exclusive to an event. Click » Continue Reading.
