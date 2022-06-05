Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
London Comic Con 2022 Hasbro Panel: Holiday Optimus Prime & Generations Selects Magni


And we start the day with two new official reveals from the London Comic Con 2022 event thanks to Twitter user*@ZakuFan0079 First, we have our first look at the new Leader Class*Holiday Optimus Prime. We had reported some rumors about this Christmas-themed figure which even his gun is painted as a Christmas lollipop. He comes in a closed box with a snowy design. We also know this extensive retool of the Earthrise Optimus Prime mold was planned to be originally released as the Transformers Collaborative Amazon Prime Mash-up which fate is still unknown. Holiday Optimus Prime pre-orders will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post London Comic Con 2022 Hasbro Panel: Holiday Optimus Prime & Generations Selects Magnificus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



canprime
Re: London Comic Con 2022 Hasbro Panel: Holiday Optimus Prime & Generations Selects M
I hate myself for loving this thing.
