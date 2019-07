Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Line Up Revealed

Via a listing on* Amazon Mexico *we have our first image of the line-up of the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2. The image shows several figures from Series 1 like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Grimlock, Soundwave, Shockwave, Blackarachnia, and Prowl. There are some new redecos like a green Starscream (Acid Storm?) a gray Jetfire and a minor redeco of Hot Rod (seems to be Sideswipe). Additionally,* Toywiz *uploaded a stock photo of a Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 case (but showing Series 1 bags). Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore