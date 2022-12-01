Hot on the heels of the highly-anticipated first trailer for Transformers Rise of the Beasts, we have news of who all will be joining the film’s main voice cast alongside the previously announced Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh, and Pete Davidson, via Deadline
. For this reveal, we learn that David Sobolov, known for his previous work as Depthcharge and Prime Shockwave, will be voicing Rhinox and Battletrap, Peter Dinklage will fill the main villain role of Scourge, Liza Koshy will be our newest voice for Arcee, Michaela Ja? Rodriguez voices Nightbird, Cristo*Fern?ndez as Wheeljack, Tobe Nwigwe as Reek, » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Rise of the Beasts – New Voice Actors Confirmed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...