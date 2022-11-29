Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rise Of The Beasts First Teaser/Trailer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,283
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts First Teaser/Trailer


Via Paramount YouTube account we finally have our first teaser/trailer of the upcoming*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts movie for your viewing pleasure. As it was rumored a few hours ago, we finally have our first official look at the latest Transformers live-action film. We won’t spoil the fun, so watch the trailer below and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts First Teaser/Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:01 PM   #2
Crobot91
Metroplex
Crobot91's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,860
Re: Transformers Rise Of The Beasts First Teaser/Trailer
I'm actually excited for this movie. Trailer seems fun.
__________________
Crobot91 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:15 PM   #3
Marcotron
Armada
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 653
Re: Transformers Rise Of The Beasts First Teaser/Trailer
AMAZING!
They actually figured out how to make them transform and not squish the human inside!!!
And the end battle scene is the kind of thing I've been waiting for for a long time. Sure, previous films have had battles at the end, but they've been very singular focused on a couple of bots and the humans trying to get a mcguffin etc. This looked like a battle in an open field in a war. Can't wait.
I was also impressed with Optimus' gun transforming slowly into his arm. Slow these things down so people can appreciate what's going on. It's always been too fast that the guns just sortof appear out of their arms.

As a trailer, I was pleased with what was shown. They could have easily done the mysterious teaser thing and just shown a flash of Primal, saving the story elements for the actual trailer. This was a good start. Glad they showed all the characters in some way shape or form (pun intended)
Marcotron is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #4
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,490
Re: Transformers Rise Of The Beasts First Teaser/Trailer
Looks great! But a missed Marketing opportunity, the sub-heading should have been "Transformers - Truck vs Monkey"
__________________
B/S/T Threads:
Transformers - Cybertron.ca
 Action Figures - ActionFigureNews
 G.I.Joe Figures - Hisstank

Feedback Threads:
Cybertron.ca
CobraCommander is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.