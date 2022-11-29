Marcotron Armada Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 653

Re: Transformers Rise Of The Beasts First Teaser/Trailer AMAZING!

They actually figured out how to make them transform and not squish the human inside!!!

And the end battle scene is the kind of thing I've been waiting for for a long time. Sure, previous films have had battles at the end, but they've been very singular focused on a couple of bots and the humans trying to get a mcguffin etc. This looked like a battle in an open field in a war. Can't wait.

I was also impressed with Optimus' gun transforming slowly into his arm. Slow these things down so people can appreciate what's going on. It's always been too fast that the guns just sortof appear out of their arms.



As a trailer, I was pleased with what was shown. They could have easily done the mysterious teaser thing and just shown a flash of Primal, saving the story elements for the actual trailer. This was a good start. Glad they showed all the characters in some way shape or form (pun intended)