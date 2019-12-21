Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Devil Saviour DS-02 Giant Axe (Revenge Of The Fallen Scavenger) Color Prototype


New Third Party company Devil Saviour (formerly known as*Bombusbee)*have shared, via their*Weibo account, images of the color prototype of their*BB-02 Giant Axe (Revenge Of The Fallen Scavenger)*which is part of their*Troublemaker Combiner (Revenge Of The Fallen Devastator). Devil Saviour’s Troublemaker will be the combination of seven Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons. A very interesting and bigger alternative over the ongoing Studio Series version. Giant Axe is an impressive and big mold, and it looks great with with a correct movie-accurate deco with some great dust and rust details in both modes. Click on the bar to see the mirrored &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Devil Saviour DS-02 Giant Axe (Revenge Of The Fallen Scavenger) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
