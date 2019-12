Devil Saviour DS-02 Giant Axe (Revenge Of The Fallen Scavenger) Color Prototype

New Third Party company Devil Saviour (formerly known as*Bombusbee)*have shared, via their* Weibo account , images of the color prototype of their*BB-02 Giant Axe (Revenge Of The Fallen Scavenger)*which is part of their*Troublemaker Combiner (Revenge Of The Fallen Devastator). Devil Saviour's Troublemaker will be the combination of seven Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons. A very interesting and bigger alternative over the ongoing Studio Series version. Giant Axe is an impressive and big mold, and it looks great with with a correct movie-accurate deco with some great dust and rust details in both modes.