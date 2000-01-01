Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
HasLab Unicron Preorder on BBTS
Today, 07:54 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 585
HasLab Unicron Preorder on BBTS
https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/Produ...nDetails/97919
there if you want it
UsernamePrime
Today, 07:55 PM
#
2
starsaber89
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 172
Re: HasLab Unicron Preorder on BBTS
Quote:
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/Produ...nDetails/97919
there if you want it
Saw that too, wish I could afford it! I wonder how much the shipping to Canada will cost.
starsaber89
Today, 07:56 PM
#
3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 585
Re: HasLab Unicron Preorder on BBTS
box is like 3x3 and heavy so prolly a million bucks
UsernamePrime
Today, 07:58 PM
#
4
ssjgoku22
Classic
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,369
Re: HasLab Unicron Preorder on BBTS
Quote:
Originally Posted by
starsaber89
Saw that too, wish I could afford it! I wonder how much the shipping to Canada will cost.
There are the estimates, lol. About $1400 CAD, and that's before customs slams you at the border. Way too much. Oh well.
ssjgoku22
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:02 PM
.
