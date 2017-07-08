Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,025
Transformers: The Last Knight Simba Smoby Robot Fighter Bumblebee Found At UK Retail


Via TFW2005 user*Underlord we can report that*Transformers: The Last Knight Simba Smoby Robot Fighter Bumblebee Was Found At UK Retail. This is a fully licensed product we had reported before*and it’s an automatic transformable figure with lights and sound similar to*the companys previous AOE Bumblebee and RID Bumblebee figures. A TLK Barricade figure was also announced for this line. The figure was found at*B&#38;M in Clacton, UK for £19.99 which is*26.34 US Dollars approximately.* You can check the pictures after the jump and then share your impressions at the 2005 Boards.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Simba Smoby Robot Fighter Bumblebee Found At UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



