Hobby Link Japan Happy Holidays Sale 2017 Live
Site sponsor Hobby Link Japan dropped a line about their current Holiday sales. Check the details below and hit the link to check it out! HobbyLink Japan’s Happy Holidays Sale 2017 at HLJ.com starts at 11:00am, Tuesday, December 5th, and runs to 5:00pm Friday afternoon, December 22nd (all Japan Standard Time, UTC + 9). New items are being added to the sale every weekday until December 15th, so be sure to check back often for the latest deals before they’re gone! Enjoy great discounts and bonus store credit with each purchase of a sale item — and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hobby Link Japan Happy Holidays Sale 2017 Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



