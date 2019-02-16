Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super 7 ReAction Transformers  New Packaging And Stock Images


Via Entertaintment Earth and Bigbadtoystore*we have new packaging and stock images of the new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers figures. First revealed at Toyfair 2019*these are non-transformable cartoon-accurate 3 3/4-Inch G1 figurines with 5 articulations points. As we can see, they are really old-school looking figures that catch the spirit of G1 evem from the packaging. The first figures shown are Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Jazz, Megatron, Soudnwave and Starscream. These figures are priced $17.99 and they should be available any time this Novermber, but we had also reported several new listings for more G1 characters. Stay tuned with &#187; Continue Reading.

Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
