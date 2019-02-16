|
Super 7 ReAction Transformers New Packaging And Stock Images
Via Entertaintment Earth
and Bigbadtoystore
*we have new packaging and stock images of the new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers figures. First revealed at Toyfair 2019
*these are non-transformable cartoon-accurate 3 3/4-Inch G1 figurines with 5 articulations points. As we can see, they are really old-school looking figures that catch the spirit of G1 evem from the packaging. The first figures shown are Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Jazz, Megatron, Soudnwave and Starscream. These figures are priced $17.99 and they should be available any time this Novermber, but we had also reported several new listings for more G1 characters
