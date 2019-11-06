Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earth Wars ? Social Engineering


Thanks to the folks over at Space Ape, we have the rundown on the upcoming event this weekend. While it isn’t a new character event, this update does bring us our first look at some of the first designs for G.I. Joe crossover Transformers. It seems the first two getting the Joe treatment will be Jetfire and Skywarp! Jetfire will be receiving a Skystriker makeover which heavily resembles his G1 toy in both modes (save for the head of course) as well as the SDCC crossover figure from a few years ago. Skywarp on the other hand will be sporting &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars – Social Engineering appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
