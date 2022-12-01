Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Legacy Evolution Beachcomber Review
Looking at the Transformers Legacy Evolution Beachcomber (with Paradise Parakeet) and compare him to the POTP version...whom I consistently (and mistakenly) call the Titans Return!
https://youtu.be/IN3OJCVWFTk
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: Legacy Evolution Beachcomber Review
This figure is really great imo

Mentioned it in the other thread, the ONLY real concern is how tiny and rubber the parakeet is, if u care about that
I like how solid & almost heavy he feels
