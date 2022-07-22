Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,636

IDW?s Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2022



The latest PREVIEWSworld catalog includes two Transformers titles scheduled for October arrivals at your favorite local comic shop: Best of Grimlock One Shot and Shattered Glass II issue #3. The cover artwork, creator credits and synopsis details revealed so far for these publications await your analysis and discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Transformers Best of Grimlock (W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie Bow down to him, Grimlock king! Leader of the Dinobots (and sometimes the Dynobots), the titanic T. rex is here to save the day! Grimlock'll stomp and chomp all the baddies who've never stood



