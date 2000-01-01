Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
TLK Dragonstorm - TRU
Today, 10:35 AM
Poflymn
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 367
TLK Dragonstorm - TRU
TLK Dragonstorm Combiner now available online at TRU.ca for those of you looking for it. Not my thing but someone must like the line...
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=132342786
Poflymn
Today, 11:20 AM
Yonoid
Alternator
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 947
Re: TLK Dragonstorm - TRU
It’s $49 on amazon right now
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for:
Energon cubes
Yonoid
