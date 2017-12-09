Thanks to*Transformers Peru on Facebook
*we can report that The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers Bumblebee & Hot Rod*2 pack Was Found At Peruvian Retail. This set, which is part of the “Autobots Unite” sub-line, was spotted at Tottus store at La Marina Av. in San Miguel, Lima. While it’s a nice surprise to see this set at one of the biggest local retails in Peru, it is sold for 169.90 Soles which is about 52.51 US Dollars, making it very expensive for just 1-step toys. Happy hunting for all Peruvian fans. Keep reporting your sightings all » Continue Reading.
