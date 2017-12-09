Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,341
Autobots Unite 1-Step Turbo Changers Bumblebee & Hot Rod 2-Pack Found At Peruvian Ret


Thanks to*Transformers Peru on Facebook*we can report that The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers Bumblebee &#38; Hot Rod*2 pack Was Found At Peruvian Retail. This set, which is part of the “Autobots Unite” sub-line, was spotted at Tottus store at La Marina Av. in San Miguel, Lima. While it’s a nice surprise to see this set at one of the biggest local retails in Peru, it is sold for 169.90 Soles which is about 52.51 US Dollars, making it very expensive for just 1-step toys. Happy hunting for all Peruvian fans. Keep reporting your sightings all &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Autobots Unite 1-Step Turbo Changers Bumblebee & Hot Rod 2-Pack Found At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



