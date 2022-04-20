Takara Tomy Mall website
have updated an official listing and pre-order of the Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout for the Japanese market. Masterpiece Blackout has been officially shown for the Japanese market together with*Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime
. Blackout is scheduled for release by December this year and pre-orders are live for 26400 Yen ($194.66 approximately).*Masterpiece*Blackout had already been revealed
*for the Chinese market
*and it?s*likely to be a Target exclusive in the US
. See the new stock images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
