Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout New Stock Images


Takara Tomy Mall website have updated an official listing and pre-order of the Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout for the Japanese market. Masterpiece Blackout has been officially shown for the Japanese market together with*Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime. Blackout is scheduled for release by December this year and pre-orders are live for 26400 Yen ($194.66 approximately).*Masterpiece*Blackout had already been revealed*for the Chinese market*and it?s*likely to be a Target exclusive in the US. See the new stock images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
