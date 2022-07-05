Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*isn’t taking any rest and once again they are treating us with more*Transformers G1 Cartoon episode scripts. They have already completed to upload ten G1 episode scripts from their volume #5 binder (previously belonging to G1 editor and writer Bryce Malek) and now they have started to upload material from volume #6 which contains 9* more scripts. Read on for the full list, the new scripts are in bold. Volume 6 MP#700-46 The Gambler MP#700-47 Kremzeek! MP#700-48 Sea Change MP#700-49 Triple Takeover MP#700-50 Prime Target (formerly: Welcome to My Parlor) MP#700-51 Auto-Bop MP#700-52 The Search &#187; Continue Reading.

