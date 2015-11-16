Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro India Begins South Asian Region Distribution Of Transformers Toys


Back in late 2015, we broke the news of Hasbro expanding their business in India and establishing a toy manufacturing plant*in the aforementioned country as a subsequent outcome from new the business venture. It so happens that Transformers toys marked as Hasbro India LLP have started to pop up in countries such as Sri Lanka (South Asian Region). The first batch of items, which arrived yesterday, contains Transformers Evergreen Bravo Assortment (each approximately US$ 17) and the tail-end line of figures from Transformers: Robots In Disguise (each Warrior Class figure approximately US$ 45). The distribution of the toys &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro India Begins South Asian Region Distribution Of Transformers Toys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Re: Hasbro India Begins South Asian Region Distribution Of Transformers Toys
45 usd for a warrior class, wow.
