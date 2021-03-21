|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up March Week 4
With a few days to end March, we have a pretty active sighting week this time. Kingdom toys have surfaced in Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru and Norway. We can also report Buzzworthy Bumblebee and Studio Series figures on some of the aforementioned countries. To top it all, the Retro Headmasters toys hit shelves in New Zealand and the new War For Cybertron Netflix Wave 3 Deluxes have been spotted in Singapore. Kingdom Wave 2 Core, Deluxe, Voyager & Leader Class And Buzzworthy Bumblebee Wave 1 In Australia
*2005 Board member*AndyPurro found Kingdom Dinobot, Inferno, Huffer, Airazor and Ractonite » Continue Reading.
