Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust New Stock Images
Via In Demand Toys
, we can share for you some new stock images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Earthrise Voyager Thrust.* We have a clear look at the front and back of the packaging where we can see that Thrust is part of the “Cybertron Villains” sub-imprint. We also have some new stock images in robot and jet mode. Thrust was released as a Target exclusive
in the US (currently sold out) and it’s expected for release in December 1st this year. Check all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
