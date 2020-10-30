|
Sky Q Advert Featuring Transformers 2007 Megatron
Subscription-based television and entertainment service Sky Q, which is operated by British satellite television provider Sky, has uploaded a very nice advert featuring Transformers 2007 Megatron. The promotional video, titled “Harris and the Robots”, shows several famous blockbuster movie characters, and among them we can spot the ruthless Megatron in his original design from the very first live-action movie from 2007. Quite a nice surprise to see the very first Bayverse Megatron on a screen these days. Watch the video below and some screencaps after the jump. Then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
