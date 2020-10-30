Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,637

Sky Q Advert Featuring Transformers 2007 Megatron



Subscription-based television and entertainment service Sky Q, which is operated by British satellite television provider Sky, has uploaded a very nice advert featuring Transformers 2007 Megatron. The promotional video, titled “Harris and the Robots”, shows several famous blockbuster movie characters, and among them we can spot the ruthless Megatron in his original design from the very first live-action movie from 2007. Quite a nice surprise to see the very first Bayverse Megatron on a screen these days. Watch the video below and some screencaps after the jump. Then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Subscription-based television and entertainment service Sky Q, which is operated by British satellite television provider Sky, has uploaded a very nice advert featuring Transformers 2007 Megatron. The promotional video, titled “Harris and the Robots”, shows several famous blockbuster movie characters, and among them we can spot the ruthless Megatron in his original design from the very first live-action movie from 2007. Quite a nice surprise to see the very first Bayverse Megatron on a screen these days. Watch the video below and some screencaps after the jump. Then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Sky Q Advert Featuring Transformers 2007 Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca