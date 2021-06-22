|
Flex Seal Prime Day 2021 CGI Commercial Featuring ?Fleximus Prime?
We have quite a fun story to share with you. Adhesive products brand Flex Seal have shared, via their Twitter account
,* two commercials
to promote their deals during the Amazon Prime days. To our surprise, the clips feature a fun CGI character named “Fleximus Prime”. As you should imagine:*“Freedom to stop leaks fast is the right of all sentient beings”.* A very original interpretation of the iconic Autobot leader with a unique alt mode. We won’t spoil the fun, so you can see some screencaps from the commercials after the break, as well as a YouTube mirror. » Continue Reading.
