Old Today, 10:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,119
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Tow Truck Optimus Prime (11 Inches) Found In Canada


2005 Boards member*Oniconvoy*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of a new Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Tow Truck Optimus Prime at Canadian retail. This new Optimus Prime toy is a big 11-inch tall and easy-to-transform (2 steps) figure. It seems to be a bigger an retooled version of the 4.5-inch Rescan Rescue Bots Academy Monster Truck Optimus Prime.*This figure was found at*Toys”R”Us in Hamilton, Ontario Canada for $19.17 CAD ($15.16 approximately). Optimus Prime should be part of a new “Rescue Bots Featured” 11-inch wave. A big and fun gift for young Rescue Bots fans which we hope &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Tow Truck Optimus Prime (11 Inches) Found In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
