Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Tow Truck Optimus Prime (11 Inches) Found In Canada
2005 Boards member*Oniconvoy*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of a new Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Tow Truck Optimus Prime at Canadian retail. This new Optimus Prime toy is a big 11-inch tall and easy-to-transform (2 steps) figure. It seems to be a bigger an retooled version of the 4.5-inch Rescan Rescue Bots Academy Monster Truck Optimus Prime.
*This figure was found at*Toys”R”Us in Hamilton, Ontario Canada for $19.17 CAD ($15.16 approximately). Optimus Prime should be part of a new “Rescue Bots Featured” 11-inch wave. A big and fun gift for young Rescue Bots fans which we hope » Continue Reading.
