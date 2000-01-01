Fear or Courage Beasty Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 326

Netflix Optimus (and Kingdom stuff), plus a trade. Netflix Voyager Optimus (and his buddies) are my main want here. My Earthrise Optimus has bad paint, so I need to verify the Netflix version doesn't have anything smudged or chipped on him.





While I'm here, I'm also looking for Beast Wars show characters from Kingdom, though they're less urgent, since I figure they'll be plentiful when we're not in lockdown.







I have a sealed Generations Selects G2 Megatron I can trade, as well (forgot to cancel a preorder, so I have an extra).





I'm based in Pickering, east of the GTA. Socially-distant meetups are preferred, though shipping is fine too if it's not a huge markup.

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

