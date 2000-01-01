Fear or Courage Beasty Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 326

Sealed Gens Selects G2 Megatron for sale/trade I found Generations Selects G2 Megatron in the wild in December, but forgot to cancel a pre-order, so I have an extra, boxed, sealed version of him to sell, if anyone's looking for him. I'm willing to let him go for pre-tax retail price, or trade him for some other items I'm looking for.





I'm based in Pickering, east of the GTA, and I can do a safe, socially distant meetup if you're interested. I can ship him pretty much anywhere in Canada, too, though the cost of it would get added onto his price.







For trades, I'm looking for:





The Netflix Optimus Pack (since he costs more, I'd pay the difference)

Any of Kingdom Wave One's Beast Wars Show Characters.





I'm a bit compulsive about paint and QA, so I'd want a pic before trading.

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

