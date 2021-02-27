Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW's Transformers Annual 2021: Milne Cover A Art Process


TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne is back on the cover art share beat, presenting the development of his Transformers Annual 2021 A cover: This was a fun image to work on and this time I took a stab at coloring it myself. @Brian_Ruckley has given me a lot of fun stuff to draw ? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist), Freddie E. Williams (Cover Artist) Contribute to our May solicitations discussion thread on the 2005 boards! “Light/Star”. Vigilem, an ancient force, a Cybertronian Titan, a seemingly unstoppable engine, broke the tether between Cybertron &#187; Continue Reading.

