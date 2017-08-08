|
Transformers: The Last Knihgt Tank Duo Concept Art By Wesly Burt
More artists involved with The Last Knight share great are sharing great concept arts for this production. This time we have a*Transformers: The Last Knihgt Tank Duo Concept Art By Wesly Burt. The images were shared via his Instagram account
*and they show us a very nice and cool pair of Tank Robots *which would have looked great on the big screen. Wesly Burt gave us a brief description of the duo: “These were some rough sketch ideas for the Tank Sentry character in TF5, originally a WWII Sherman Firefly & his friend a WWI Tamiya MkIV” You can check » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knihgt Tank Duo Concept Art By Wesly Burt
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
