Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter Japanese Release & Official Images
Via Hobby Dengeki
we can share for you information about the Japanese release of the*Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter. This is an officially licensed model kit which features a great movie-accurate design. It’s a very easy-to-build kit which doesn’t need glue or painting. Once assembled, it stands 9.1 cm tall and features a pretty good articulation range. This model kit was originally released by Trumpeter for the Chinese market
some months ago and now it will be released for the Japanese market by Tokyo-based company Doyusha. The box is the same as the original release but » Continue Reading.
