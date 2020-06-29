Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter Japanese Release & Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,657
Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter Japanese Release & Official Images


Via Hobby Dengeki we can share for you information about the Japanese release of the*Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter. This is an officially licensed model kit which features a great movie-accurate design. It’s a very easy-to-build kit which doesn’t need glue or painting. Once assembled, it stands 9.1 cm tall and features a pretty good articulation range. This model kit was originally released by Trumpeter for the Chinese market some months ago and now it will be released for the Japanese market by Tokyo-based company Doyusha. The box is the same as the original release but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter Japanese Release & Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS REVENGE OF THE FALLEN SUPERION
Transformers
Transformers toy bundle including Optimus Prime and Six Shot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Dinobots 1984 Vintage (Free Shipping)
Transformers
Spoons MR-34 Bandai 1984 Tonka Go-Bot Vintage Figure Forklift
Transformers
Smokescreen Commemorative Series V
Transformers
Ricochet W/ Nightstick Commemorative Series Ix
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:21 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.