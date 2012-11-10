MFT
Shartticons MS26 w/box 35
Rodimus MS19C w/box 50
Tracks MS-25 w/box 45
Kup MS-37 w/box 30
Springer MS-29 w/box 45
Hoist MS-53 w/box 40
Trailbreaker MS-52w/box 40
Blitzwing MS-28 w/box 40
Astrotrain MS-20 w/box 45
Inferno MS-45 w/box 45
Grapple MS-45 no box 40
Headmasters (all 7)no box 125
M01 Prowl no Box 25
M02 Bluestreak no Box 25
hot rod MS-21 no box 40
Perceptor Mf-54 no box 30
Hound MS-13 no box 35
Ultra Magnus MF-48 no box 35
Blaster MF-49 no box 35
MFT Dinosaur (all 5)no box 120
Newage
TYR 43 (cyclonus) w/box 75
10/11/12 Insecticons (all 3) w/box 90
hotSoldiers
HS02 Optimus Prime with trailer w/box 65
HS03 Soundwave w/box 25
HS13 Goldbug w/box 25
magic Square
MS-B21EX Bumblebee w/box 25
MS-B45 (Ratchet) w/box 50
MS-B44 (Ironhide) w/box 50
MS-B35A (Jazz) w/box 45
MS-B29 (video team) all 3)w/box 75
MS-B46 (optimus prime) kit with trailer new ver w/box 95
MS-B32 (Shockwave) No box 45
Jinbao
Megatron no box 30
Seekers (all 3) no box 65
KO
NB01 Overlord (upscaled IF) w/box 40
KD01 Sixshot (upscalled IF) no box 25
MK-05S (NA Firefox,jetfire) w/box 55
MH-MINI-09 (upscaled Newage Grimlock) w/box 55
KD02 Galvatron (upscaled NA GalvatroN) no box 35
Tigerwing Mini-07 (OS Magic square Menasor)w/box 95
Iron Factory
IF EX-44 (City commander) w/box 85
IF EX-31 TARN w/box 60
Other size
Ko Combiner war Superion with KO hands and feets + shapeway parts no box 60
Ko Combiner war Bruticus with KO hands and feets + shapeway parts no box 60
Yes Model MTCM-04 Guardia Defensor Combiner Gift Set of 5 w/box 160
Ko oversized combiner war dino with orignal Hasbro grimlock and TCw-06 kit no box 70
Weijiang Predaking no box 225
Hasbro Skylynx (earthrise version) w/box 100
All in new condition, smoke free house, im not the playing guy, i display them, so if they are transformed, its 1 or 2 times out and in the box
All prices in CND$, shipping is additional, i can accept paypal or interac transfert, if paypal add 4% if you don't want to send it as friend.
will post picture asap, contact me if you want more details, ill combine shipping!