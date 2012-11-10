Today, 08:27 PM #1 s3n3ch Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Val-d'or Posts: 69 Moving sale, mostly Third parties legend and some combiners



Shartticons MS26 w/box 35

Rodimus MS19C w/box 50

Tracks MS-25 w/box 45

Kup MS-37 w/box 30

Springer MS-29 w/box 45

Hoist MS-53 w/box 40

Trailbreaker MS-52w/box 40

Blitzwing MS-28 w/box 40

Astrotrain MS-20 w/box 45

Inferno MS-45 w/box 45

Grapple MS-45 no box 40

Headmasters (all 7)no box 125

M01 Prowl no Box 25

M02 Bluestreak no Box 25

hot rod MS-21 no box 40

Perceptor Mf-54 no box 30

Hound MS-13 no box 35

Ultra Magnus MF-48 no box 35

Blaster MF-49 no box 35

MFT Dinosaur (all 5)no box 120



Newage

TYR 43 (cyclonus) w/box 75

10/11/12 Insecticons (all 3) w/box 90



hotSoldiers

HS02 Optimus Prime with trailer w/box 65

HS03 Soundwave w/box 25

HS13 Goldbug w/box 25



magic Square



MS-B21EX Bumblebee w/box 25

MS-B45 (Ratchet) w/box 50

MS-B44 (Ironhide) w/box 50

MS-B35A (Jazz) w/box 45

MS-B29 (video team) all 3)w/box 75

MS-B46 (optimus prime) kit with trailer new ver w/box 95

MS-B32 (Shockwave) No box 45



Jinbao

Megatron no box 30

Seekers (all 3) no box 65



KO



NB01 Overlord (upscaled IF) w/box 40

KD01 Sixshot (upscalled IF) no box 25

MK-05S (NA Firefox,jetfire) w/box 55

MH-MINI-09 (upscaled Newage Grimlock) w/box 55

KD02 Galvatron (upscaled NA GalvatroN) no box 35

Tigerwing Mini-07 (OS Magic square Menasor)w/box 95



Iron Factory



IF EX-44 (City commander) w/box 85

IF EX-31 TARN w/box 60



Other size



Ko Combiner war Superion with KO hands and feets + shapeway parts no box 60

Ko Combiner war Bruticus with KO hands and feets + shapeway parts no box 60

Yes Model MTCM-04 Guardia Defensor Combiner Gift Set of 5 w/box 160

Ko oversized combiner war dino with orignal Hasbro grimlock and TCw-06 kit no box 70



Weijiang Predaking no box 225

Hasbro Skylynx (earthrise version) w/box 100



All in new condition, smoke free house, im not the playing guy, i display them, so if they are transformed, its 1 or 2 times out and in the box



All prices in CND$, shipping is additional, i can accept paypal or interac transfert, if paypal add 4% if you don't want to send it as friend.



