Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Moving sale, mostly Third parties legend and some combiners
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:27 PM   #1
s3n3ch
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Val-d'or
Posts: 69
Moving sale, mostly Third parties legend and some combiners
MFT

Shartticons MS26 w/box 35
Rodimus MS19C w/box 50
Tracks MS-25 w/box 45
Kup MS-37 w/box 30
Springer MS-29 w/box 45
Hoist MS-53 w/box 40
Trailbreaker MS-52w/box 40
Blitzwing MS-28 w/box 40
Astrotrain MS-20 w/box 45
Inferno MS-45 w/box 45
Grapple MS-45 no box 40
Headmasters (all 7)no box 125
M01 Prowl no Box 25
M02 Bluestreak no Box 25
hot rod MS-21 no box 40
Perceptor Mf-54 no box 30
Hound MS-13 no box 35
Ultra Magnus MF-48 no box 35
Blaster MF-49 no box 35
MFT Dinosaur (all 5)no box 120

Newage
TYR 43 (cyclonus) w/box 75
10/11/12 Insecticons (all 3) w/box 90

hotSoldiers
HS02 Optimus Prime with trailer w/box 65
HS03 Soundwave w/box 25
HS13 Goldbug w/box 25

magic Square

MS-B21EX Bumblebee w/box 25
MS-B45 (Ratchet) w/box 50
MS-B44 (Ironhide) w/box 50
MS-B35A (Jazz) w/box 45
MS-B29 (video team) all 3)w/box 75
MS-B46 (optimus prime) kit with trailer new ver w/box 95
MS-B32 (Shockwave) No box 45

Jinbao
Megatron no box 30
Seekers (all 3) no box 65

KO

NB01 Overlord (upscaled IF) w/box 40
KD01 Sixshot (upscalled IF) no box 25
MK-05S (NA Firefox,jetfire) w/box 55
MH-MINI-09 (upscaled Newage Grimlock) w/box 55
KD02 Galvatron (upscaled NA GalvatroN) no box 35
Tigerwing Mini-07 (OS Magic square Menasor)w/box 95

Iron Factory

IF EX-44 (City commander) w/box 85
IF EX-31 TARN w/box 60

Other size

Ko Combiner war Superion with KO hands and feets + shapeway parts no box 60
Ko Combiner war Bruticus with KO hands and feets + shapeway parts no box 60
Yes Model MTCM-04 Guardia Defensor Combiner Gift Set of 5 w/box 160
Ko oversized combiner war dino with orignal Hasbro grimlock and TCw-06 kit no box 70

Weijiang Predaking no box 225
Hasbro Skylynx (earthrise version) w/box 100

All in new condition, smoke free house, im not the playing guy, i display them, so if they are transformed, its 1 or 2 times out and in the box

All prices in CND$, shipping is additional, i can accept paypal or interac transfert, if paypal add 4% if you don't want to send it as friend.

will post picture asap, contact me if you want more details, ill combine shipping!
Last edited by s3n3ch; Today at 08:37 PM.
s3n3ch is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:02 PM   #2
s3n3ch
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Val-d'or
Posts: 69
Re: Moving sale, mostly Third parties legend and some combiners
here is some pictures
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: MFT.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.1 KB ID: 54421   Click image for larger version Name: magic.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.0 KB ID: 54422   Click image for larger version Name: hot.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.0 KB ID: 54423   Click image for larger version Name: newage.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.5 KB ID: 54424   Click image for larger version Name: IF.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.7 KB ID: 54425  

Click image for larger version Name: jinbao.jpg Views: 0 Size: 104.9 KB ID: 54426   Click image for larger version Name: pred.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.4 KB ID: 54427   Click image for larger version Name: sky.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.0 KB ID: 54428   Click image for larger version Name: tiger.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.2 KB ID: 54429   Click image for larger version Name: tiger2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.1 KB ID: 54430  

Click image for larger version Name: head1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.1 KB ID: 54431   Click image for larger version Name: head2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.1 KB ID: 54432   Click image for larger version Name: grim.jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.7 KB ID: 54433   Click image for larger version Name: dino.jpg Views: 0 Size: 101.0 KB ID: 54434   Click image for larger version Name: def.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.9 KB ID: 54435  

Click image for larger version Name: combine.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.1 KB ID: 54436   Click image for larger version Name: combine2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.4 KB ID: 54437  
s3n3ch is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.