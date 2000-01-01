Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Transformers On Ebay
Reload this Page TRU Exclusive MP-02 Soundwave G1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
LittleDee
Mini-Con
LittleDee's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 2
TRU Exclusive MP-02 Soundwave G1
Just listed a TRU Exclusive MP-02 Soundwave on eBay.

https://www.ebay.ca/itm/383409518588

Bidding starts at $100.
LittleDee is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
auction, ebay, masterpiece soundwave, soundwave, tru

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Alternity Lot X3 OPTIMUS PRIME GTR MEGATRON FAIRLADY Z STARSCREAM
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS WAR FOR CYBERTRON WFC S51 SIEGE LEADER ASTROTRAIN MISB+
Transformers
Transformers Impossible Toys Quint-03 Quintesson Prosecutor COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Predaking-near complete *missing 2 swords 3 guns- Sold AS-IS
Transformers
GNAW SHARKTICON Reissue HASBRO G1 TRANSFORMERS ACTION FIGURE MISB TOY NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers TFCC 2014 Timelines Trans-Mutate Transmutate & Rampage set COMPLETE
Transformers
6 Vintage G1 Go Bots Transformers BUG BITE Tiger Tank STEEL JAW Super Staks

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.