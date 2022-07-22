Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,639
San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers Friday Morning Case


Hasbro have updated their display at San Diego Comic Con 2022 showing some new packaging samples and a sample of the latest Shattered Glass figure. We have images of the following items: Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion &#38; Orion Pax (packaging) Legacy Leader Transmetal 2 Megatron (packaging) Shattered Glass Flamewar &#38; Fireglide (sample) See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160; &#160;

The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 – Transformers Friday Morning Case appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 02:04 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,426
Re: San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers Friday Morning Case
I love this and u can’t stop me!
