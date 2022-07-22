Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,639

San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers Friday Morning Case



Hasbro have updated their display at San Diego Comic Con 2022 showing some new packaging samples and a sample of the latest Shattered Glass figure. We have images of the following items: Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax (packaging) Legacy Leader Transmetal 2 Megatron (packaging) Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide (sample) See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



More... Hasbro have updated their display at San Diego Comic Con 2022 showing some new packaging samples and a sample of the latest Shattered Glass figure. We have images of the following items: Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax (packaging) Legacy Leader Transmetal 2 Megatron (packaging) Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide (sample) See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 – Transformers Friday Morning Case appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

