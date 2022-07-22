Hasbro have updated their display at San Diego Comic Con 2022 showing some new packaging samples and a sample of the latest Shattered Glass figure. We have images of the following items: Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax (packaging) Legacy Leader Transmetal 2 Megatron (packaging) Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide (sample) See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!    
